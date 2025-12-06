LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight release date 'revealed'

The release date for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been narrowed down, according to claims made online by the admin and co-owner of Lego Games News.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the fourth main instalment in the LEGO Batman series, with LEGO games renowned for having a much lighter take on popular franchises with brick building mechanics and a focus on collecting items.



Looking at the gameplay that has been shared so far, it seems to be heavily influenced by the iconic Batman: Arkham series, which has gone down incredibly well with fans.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is officially slated to release in 2026 but the admin of Lego Games News has posted claims on X / Twitter that has narrowed down that window.

@zayinpriv posted: "The target is mid to late April but since GTA got delayed it could be May (I think May).

"The next game is already in early works and will be similar to Batman so it shouldn't be another four years for TT [studio TT Games] to release a new game."

At the moment, this has not been officially confirmed.

But the claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Haven't played a LEGO game in a while. Can't wait."

A second commented: "This gonna be the best Batman game since Arkham Knight, about damn time."

"I'm eating really good next year," a third declared.

A fourth posted: "This game is going to be so awesome."

And a fifth agreed: "More excited for this than GTA 6."

