Your devices could cost more as tech giant pivots - social media shouts 'f*** AI'

Huge computer memory and storage making company Micron Technology has announced it is shutting down its consumer business Crucial to focus on creating advanced memory chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

This includes the production of SSD (a storage system used in electronics) and more crucially RAM, which is random access memory that basically acts as a short-term memory in electronic devices such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, tables, gaming consoles and servers.

There is a shortage of RAM at the moment as big tech companies have been heavily investing in it as part of the AI revolution. That's because AI models require the very best RAM speeds and capacity to function as it should.

The price of RAM has reportedly quadrupled across the board because of this shortage, with prices of SSD doubling too.

And now with Crucial soon ceasing operations, the gap between RAM production meeting current consumer demand will widen even further. For context, Crucial makes a quarter of the world's DRAM (dynamic random access memory, a type of RAM) and is only one of three major RAM manufacturers, with the others being Samsung and SK Hynix.

If components such as RAM become more expensive, that means prices of electronic devices for consumers is very likely to rise too, simply because making these devices will cost companies more. Usually when manufacturing costs rise, part of that cost is passed on to consumers.

In short, big tech companies investing in developing their AI models is why your electronic devices could cost more very soon.

In a statement, Sumit Sadana, EVP and chief business officer at Micron, said: "The AI-driven growth in the data centre has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments."

Basically, instead of selling memory and storage to consumers, Micron is selling its technology to companies who are ramping up their AI production because it can get more money for it. Crucial's products will continue to ship through to February 2026.

People have had a lot to say about it on social media, with the general consensus being "f*** AI".

One said: "This is bad, bad news."

"I'm not sure people - especially outside the PC enthusiast space - are prepared for how much AI is going to screw consumers starting next year," another posted. "Laptops, desktops, phones, tablets - anything that uses RAM or NAND storage."

A third said: "Not sure what else to say other than it's about to get a LOT worse. There are like three RAM manufacturers. I hope y'all's computers are fine because AI isn't going to let you buy a new one without sacrificing a few months of rent."

A fourth declared: "You know what. F*** AI. It is GREATLY raising your cost of electricity, it is tripling RAM prices which will now only go higher, it is blowing through fresh water supply for cooling. The 'temporary' power plants some of these data centres have built create insane amounts of pollution and destroy the local air quality. It is being forced into everywhere, costing people jobs even when it doesn't work, is straight up trash, or makes any sense. We the people always getting f****d just so the rich can get richer."

"Crazy how RAM went from one of the cheapest part of the PC to buy for to rivalling top of the line GPUs overnight because this dog s***," a fifth blasted.

And a sixth said: "It's not just RAM, it's all PC gadgets and components. Can directly thank the AI bubble for this..."

