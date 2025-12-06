Trump shockingly wants to rename American Football but people online actually like it

If you're from the US, football is an incredibly physical sport where teams aim to get an oval ball into the endzone to score touchdowns and kick the ball between goalposts to score points.

If you're from anywhere else in the world, football is where you kick and head a round ball to score goals.

During the arduous 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, US President Donald Trump controversially said the NFL should be called something else other than football. (For context, this happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the John F Kennedy Centre on Friday (5 December). Next year's World Cup is being hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.)

"When you think about it, shouldn't it really be called football?" he said. "This is football, there is no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff. It really doesn't make sense when you think about it."

But a lot of people on social media actually think he's got a point.

A MAGA supporter account said: "I LOVE IT 🔥"

One said: "I actually agree, can't bring myself ever to call football soccer."



Another posted: "Holy s*** Donald Trump saying 'soccer' is the real football and they should rename NFL to something other than football. That's the only good thing that's ever come out of that dude's mouth."

"This is a first time in my life I am agreeing with Trump," another agreed.

However others are not having it at all.



One questioned: "AMERICA FIRST?"

