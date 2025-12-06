Half-Life 3 release date speculation has fans losing their minds

Continued speculation about announcement and release dates of the rumoured Half-Life 3 is causing fans on social media to lose their minds.

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured to be in the works for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series. Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Speaking on the latest episode of Mike Straw Live, insider Straw, who claims to have been told an announcement date is imminent and that the game will release in Spring 2026, once again reiterated Half-Life 3 could yet be announced this year.

"The date I was told hasn't passed yet but I haven't been able to get two more people to verify it's the legitimate date," he said. "I've had a couple of people say they've heard the same date but no-one that can guarantee it's this date which would be enough for me to run a story on it.

"The source I've been talking with still believes the game will be announced in this year and will come out in the Spring of next year. If they're wrong, they're never being trusted by me again. Their belief is it will be a launch title around the Steam Machine."

Straw's latest comments were reposted in the Half-Life Subreddit and fans have been losing their minds.

One said: "It's been nearly 20 years... I'm not believing s*** until i see the game on Steam."

A second commented: "Half-Life 3 is coming; we don't know when; leakers don't know when; fans with YouTube channels don't know when; and the only people that do know for sure are probably also in the position to change the date up until half-an-hour before an unveiling happens. I'm happy that we're probably closer to Half-Life 3 now than we've been before. I think that's about as much as we can be confident of."

">Doubt," a third said bluntly.

A fourth speculated: "Incoming post this week from him 'ok now the date passed'."

And a fifth said: "Holy f*** lol, just reading the comments in here. People went from pure hope to 'gtfo here with dat s***' real fast. Mike Straw just reconfirmed what his source has been telling him the whole time. There's no reason to doom and there's no reason to get extra hopeful. Just wait and see what happens."

To be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.