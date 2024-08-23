Woman sparks debate for calling men who play video games 'peak unattractive'

A woman has sparked a debate by calling men playing video games "peak unattractive".

In the viral post shared to X/Twitter, right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler reposted a fake graph which was shared as a joke on TikTok of "the least attractive hobbies for men according to women."

Coming in first was playing video games, followed by collecting figurines and performing magic tricks. Surprisingly, these three beat online trolling and taxidermy, the art of stuffing dead animals for display purposes.

"This is 100 per cent true. Men playing video games is peak unattractive," Liz penned, adding: "Beyond red flag. Like dealbreaker zone. It’s weird that so many dudes don’t get this"

She then followed up with a disclaimer: "And obviously we’re not talking about Pac-Man or Tetris or an arcade game once in a while."

The comments soon erupted into a debate, with some men getting incredibly defensive.

"That's fine. We'd rather play video games than deal with modern women," one response read, while another added: "It's weird that so many chicks don't get that men don't care what you think. Women whine about being single, but all they do is complain about how perfect a man must be."

A third wrote: "Women like you assume your company is more interesting and valuable than a good video game. You are incorrect."

Meanwhile, others agreed with Liz, with one writing: "I keep trying to tell them and they just get so mad at me."

Another simply wrote: "Accurate."

