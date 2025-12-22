GTA 6 LIVE: New Online mode features 'revealed' by industry veteran

A gaming industry veteran has 'revealed' key new details about the expected Online mode in GTA 6.

Rockstar Games recently delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 19 November 2026, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Despite the ongoing wait, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time, as fans continue to track rumours, leaks, map details, gameplay mechanics, trailer updates and screenshots.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen below.

New Online mode features 'revealed' by industry veteran GTA 6 is expected to have an Online mode and an industry veteran has 'revealed' key details about it Rockstar Games A gaming industry veteran has reportedly heard a lot of the gameplay features in GTA 6's expected Online mode will be like a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). Popular MMORPGs include Final Fantasy 14, The Elder Scrolls Online and World of Warcraft among others. Wccftech reports it asked Rich Vogel if there's still a big audience for a Western MMO. Vogel has worked on games such as DOOM (2016), Halo Infinite and Ultima Online.

He said: "If what I have been hearing about GTA 6's features and gameplay is true, it could evolve into an MMORPG, as many of its planned features are typically found in MMORPGs." Vogel confirmed he has not worked on GTA 6 and this is second-hand information based on what he claims to have been told. An Online mode in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing but is heavily speculated.

