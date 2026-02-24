Mouse: PI for Hire delay has fans all saying the same thing

Mouse: PI for Hire has been delayed and gamers have pretty much all had the same reaction to it on social media.



Mouse: PI for Hire is an upcoming first-person shooter with hand-drawn rubber hose animation inspired by the style of classic 1930s cartoons. It focuses on noir-inspired detective gameplay complete with a jazz soundtrack.

The game, which is being developed by Fumi Games and will be published by PlaySide Studios, was scheduled to release on 19 March.

But a statement on the game's official X / Twitter account confirmed the game has now been delayed to 16 April.

A joint statement from Fumi Games and PlaySide Studios said: "As we approach the final stages of development, we want to ensure we are taking the extra time and care needed to make Mouse: PI for Hire an experience to remember.

"We remain unwavering in our goal to deliver you the best game we can and that will take just an extra few weeks.

"We are excited to share more of the game with you in the lead up to launch. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible support."

In the comments on the X / Twitter post, gamers have pretty much been unanimous in backing the delay if it means Mouse: PI for Hire can be as good as developers want it to be when it releases.

One said: "Thank you for sharing this and take your time in bringing a great product to market!"

A second agreed, sharing a meme that said: "Peak needs time."

"Let him cook," said another meme.

A fourth said: "Take as much time as needed, will be ready! 🩷"

However a fifth said: "NOOOOOO!!! I don't care, I'm still gonna play the heck out of it."

Mouse: PI for Hire releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch and PC on 16 April.



