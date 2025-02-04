Dr Disrespect blasts Midnight Society closure: 'I can say all this s*** now'

After Midnight Society announced it was shutting down for good, its co-founder Dr Disrespect slammed how he claims the studio was managed.

Midnight Society mutually agreed to cut its ties with Dr Disrespect last year after the streamer confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

The studio was working on a new IP called DEADROP, a free-to-play FPS (first-person shooter) which was due to release in 2024, but this target was missed.

In a statement on January 30, Midnight Society said: "Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP.

"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."

And reacting to the news, Dr Disrespect went in against his former studio.

On a recent stream where he was asked if the studio was really shutting down and DEADROP would be no more, Dr Disrespect claimed: "Now I can pretty much f****** tell you it was handled extremely poorly by leadership and it's unfortunate.

"That Tweet should have never gone out, it was never approved by me, they said 'after fully investigating' or whatever, they didn't f****** investigate nothing.

"I can say all this s*** now. Ironic how they released the Tweet to try and save the company and it ended up ending the company."

Elsewhere, Dr Disrespect shared an unexpected and surprising update about his YouTube channel amid the struggles he seems to be having on Rumble.

When reflecting on his tumultuous 2024 in a social media post, Dr Disrespect slammed people he referred to as "backstabbing" friends but said "if you ever want to come back, the Arena will always be wide open".

