Marvel's Spider-Man 2 new suits have one glaring problem

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently updated with two new sets of suits for the web slinging superheroes - but there's one glaring issue fans have noticed online.



One of the new suit sets for Spider-Man and Miles Morales is inspired by the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie and the other from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

The former looks much more realistic and fits in with the theme of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

However the Tokon-inspired outfit has retained the aesthetic of the game it's based off, in that its art design has been inspired by anime, and it's been attracting some criticism on social media.

That's because during cutscenes and gameplay, in what is otherwise a realistic setting, Spider-Man's Tokon outfit sticks out like a bit of a sore thumb.

That shows in screenshots shared in a viral post by @stownedtrunks on X / Twitter which show Spider-Man and Miles Morales in anime art-style suits - yet their heads and faces retain that level of realism on cutscenes.

It just sadly doesn't quite fit.

In the comments, @stownedtrunks has also shared a video which shows a cutscene of Spider-Man and Miles Morales changing into their anime-style suits - but the mask both put on has the more realistic design, so not even the style of the mask matches the suit in this case.

And someone commented: "For some reason it reminds me of Spy Kids 😂"

A lot of the different suits available in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are great but it seems the mark may have been missed on this one.

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