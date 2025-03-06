Monster Hunter Wilds is causing a spike in sales of cheese naans - here's why

The graphics in modern video games are absolutely astonishing, so much so that cheese naans shown in a cutscene in Monster Hunter Wilds look so good that it's causing a huge spike in players going out and buying them.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest in Capcom's hugely successful action role-playing game series and has already sold more than eight million copies in its first three days, making it the fastest selling game of all time for the studio and publisher.

Early on in Monster Hunter Wilds, there is a scene where key characters from the Hunter's Guild, including the controlled character, are treated to a feast by those who inhabit a nearby village.

The cutscene shows them all tucking into a variety of different foods but there's one in particular that has made players want one in real life.

One of the characters, a boy called Nata, tucks into melted cheese on a naan and, it must be said, it looks absolutely delicious. The dough looks so soft and fluffy and as for the stringy cheese pull...

Food and drink are usually exceptionally difficult to capture well in games but Capcom has absolutely nailed it in this scene. It's arguably the best food has ever looked in a game.

And it seems it's not just indy100's tummy that has been left rumbling as it's caused a massive spike in people being inspired to go out and buy cheese naans in Japan, reports Automaton.

So much so that some places have completely sold out of it.

A number of people on social media have been sharing the results of their real-life quest for the best cheese naans.

The cheese naan was born in Japan and is commonly served in Indian and Nepalese restaurants there.

They look good don't they!

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.



