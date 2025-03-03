Huge Monster Hunter Wilds bugs being fixed by Capcom very soon

Developer and publisher Capcom has confirmed it is rolling out a number of fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds very soon.

The latest game in the hugely popular action role-playing game series released on February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and scaled new heights, particularly on the latter platform.

It hit a concurrent player peak of more than 1.38m over the first weekend of its release on Steam alone, which is the fifth highest figure achieved by any game on that specific platform.

It also helped Steam to hit more than 40m concurrent players across all of its games for the very first time too.

However some PC players reported issues, particularly with performance and optimisation.

Capcom initially responded to these and has now said it is working on a patch to fix certain issues that will be available imminently.

The Monster Hunter status updates social media account said: "Heads up, hunters: an update is planned to go live on all platforms at 12am PT / 8am GMT on March 4 with fixes for issues with the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal and story progression in Chapter 5-2 'A World Turned Upside Down'.

"Once the update is out, any online sessions will be discontinued and you will need to update to continue playing online."

The main bug referred to here is that a vital non-playable character (NPC) does not appear when they're supposed to in some cases, meaning the story cannot be progressed.

While fixes are on the way for these issues, the majority of comments on the post are calling for a performance patch to fix issues they're having with being able to run the game smoothly.

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds itself and Avowed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.