New Battlefield game development takes huge step forward

Development of the new Battlefield game, widely referred to as Battlefield 6, has taken a huge step forward according to a report.

A playtesting programme called Battlefield Labswas announced by Electronic Arts (EA) in February where players from all over the world were invited to sign up to be in with the opportunity of testing components the upcoming Battlefield game.

Players can still sign up and will not be at a disadvantage to any of those who have already.

And now the first Battlefield Labs playtest will take place later this week, according to a report from Insider Gaming.

The report says "concepts and mechanics" will be tested by a chosen few on PC for around two hours on March 7.

Insider Gaming says an email sent to participants explained the test is in a "closed test environment" and nothing can be shared about the game.

When pre-alpha gameplay (in other words software that is not in a complete state) was shared, it seemed to show a return to the modern warfare roots of arguably its best titles (Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4) which released in the early 2010s with a big focus on demolition.



At the time of the reveal, Vince Zampella, head of Respawn and Group General Manager for EA Studios, said: "This game has so much potential.

"To find that potential, with us being pre-alpha, now is the time to test the experiences our teams have been building for our upcoming launch. Battlefield Labs empowers our teams to do that."

The game is currently scheduled to release during fiscal 2025, in other words before the end of March 2026.

