Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mod shut down due to Black Ops 6 sales 'interference'

The founder of a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mod that would have been playable in the base game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered claims Activision issued a Cease and Desist Order because it was worried it would affect sales of Black Ops 6.

He also said he would no longer be working on any mods for Call of Duty games going forward.

The iconic 2009 Modern Warfare 2 title has previously had its campaign officially remastered by Activision but the same did not happen for its multiplayer mode which left fans across the world disappointed.

A modding community worked on a mod for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered so all of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer could be played in that base game and it was called H2M-Mod.

It would have included every map, mode, weapon and more - you name it, it was in there.

But H2M-Mod Tweeted an update the day before the mod was due to go live saying Activision had given the project a Cease and Desist Order which has resulted in it being scrapped "immediately and permanently".

And the founder of the mod itself, known on YouTube as Watchful Wolf, posted an update on the video-sharing site saying Activision's reasoning for the order was that it was concerned sales of its upcoming October title Black Ops 6 would be affected.

- YouTube The shutdown of H2M-Mod and the aftermath with final thoughts. ▻ HELP Wolf Reach 50000 Subscribers: ...

"It would seem the past couple of days have not gone to plan, huh?," said Watchful Wolf in the video.

"Essentially, because of the popularity H2M was gaining, and how close it is to Black Ops 6 releasing and with the marketing and beta for it, they did not want H2M interfering with possible sales.

"For people who suggested making it on BO3 (Black Ops III) because they allow mod supports, I think any project that garners such popularity that close to a new game releasing, they would have shut it down any way I think.

"Moving forward on this channel, I quit on modding on Call of Duty.

"I would be down to make zombies maps or little mods here and there on BO3 or something, I've never actually done that before, but in the meantime at least I think we're going to make our own game.

"I apologise we were unable to get H2M properly to you guys and release as we would have liked and we had so many DLC plans that we wanted to update post launch but unfortunately, it's not going to be the case.

"But hopefully we can make something cool happen if we do our own project."

The mod was getting so popular that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, the base game of which was needed to access and play the mod, was in the top games on Steam's sales charts.

But since Activision issued the order, the game has been review bombed.

