Nintendo Switch 2 has already beaten lifetime sales of three major consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 has already surpassed the lifetime sales of three key consoles in the UK.

Chris Dring, editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Game Business, cited NielsenIQ data in a post on X / Twitter and said: "Nintendo Switch 2 has now outsold Wii U, Sega Dreamcast and PlayStation Vita in the UK."

Now, with all due respect, these are by no means the most popular consoles for the Switch 2 to have beaten but the Wii U, Dreamcast and Vita were all on sale for years and years and were huge consoles for each company at the time.

In comparison, Nintendo's latest console has been available to buy for less than seven months. Dring also said the Switch 2 is a "reasonable chunk" ahead of the Switch 1's launch.

Exact figures are not known but Dring did say the Switch 2 has sold "way more" than 600,000 units in the UK.

Nintendo shares worldwide sales figures during earnings report each financial quarter.

The company's latest numbers revealed more than 10m Switch 2 consoles had been shared by the end of November, already surpassing the Dreamcast with the Wii U and Vita firmly in its sights.

The Wii U sold 13.6m units and the Vita is estimated to have sold somewhere between 10m and 15m.

