Is Monster Hunter Wilds on PC finally fixed? New patch releases and verdict is in

Monster Hunter Wilds on PC has got a new patch from Capcom and gamers have been giving their verdict on whether the game is finally fixed on that platform.



Specifically on PC, Monster Hunter Wilds has been plagued with issues since its launch in February 2025, with a lot of gamers reporting poor performance, resolution and optimisation. It was the fourth best selling game of all in the US in 2025 and the second highest selling game on PC last year too, according to Circana.

Capcom has been gradually introducing patches for the game, fixing some of these issues players have complained most about.

A new PC-specific patch released this week and included "optimisation improvements for Steam-specific processes and options to reduce processing load", which is key for making the game to run as it should.

And it seems PC gamers have noticed a considerable improvement.

Since the update released, reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam have pretty much all been positive as it seems to have improved PC performance with much more stable frame rates and less stuttering. Eurogamer has also noticed these improvements.

Fans in the MonsterHunter Subreddit have mostly been rejoicing in the comments.

One said: "Maybe now I can download the high res texture pack, I held off out of fear it would trash performance."

A second declared: "Maybe Capcom should optimise properly their games before releasing. Taking almost a year to get the game to a somewhat reasonable state shouldn't be the a normal thing. Then again, at least the devs did their due diligence in getting things to a better state."

"It's finally playable on Steam Deck!" a third rejoiced.

A fourth commented: "Goes to show you the game was appropriately critiqued. People were upset with the performance. Now it's better. Reviews now reflect that. It was always a good game underneath the terrible performance."

But not everyone shared those views.

One said: "I might just be an outlier but I honestly don't see a big improvement. It's only slightly better, not massively improved as some people have reported. I don't really see my fps going from 60 fps to 65-70 as a big win."

And a second countered: "Hot take. Taking this long to fix performance doesn't deserve praise."

Capcom has said Monster Hunter Wilds will continue to be updated to improve its performance / Capcom

Capcom has said improvements will continue to be made as further updates are rolled out.

An official update on Steam said: "After receiving user reports, our internal testing confirmed that CPU load could increase around the Support Desk at Base Camp or the Grand Hub.

"This is due to claimed content status check processes to notify the player if there is unclaimed content in the Support Desk as indicated by an exclamation point (!). This is an unintended bug and will be resolved with this update.

"To further improve stability and performance across all platforms, additional improvements will be implemented in [a new] update on 18 February.

"For example, we are currently verifying measures to reduce GPU processing load by adding quality levels (LOD) to the polygon mesh for 3D models. This may help to reduce processing load by swapping to low-resolution models for objects farther away from the camera."

There are rumours Monster Hunter Wilds could get a large expansion and a Nintendo Switch 2 release but these are unconfirmed at present.

