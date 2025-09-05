Nintendo Switch 2 was actually delayed multiple times - here's why

A new report claims the Nintendo Switch 2 console was actually delayed multiple times before it eventually released worldwide in June.

Nintendo revealed the console to the world in January before hosting a dedicated Direct event with a deep dive into all the features of the console.

The Switch 2 then went on sale worldwide on 5 June and went on to sell around six million units within its first month.

But a new Bloomberg report claims the Switch 2 console was actually delayed on a number of occasions so the games releasing on it from Nintendo could be "perfected".

"Nintendo repeatedly pushed back plans for the Switch 2's launch after its designers asked for more time to perfect the games that would accompany the new hardware, according to people familiar with the matter," the report said.

"While the later-than-expected release tested the patience of fans and frustrated third-party game publishers, the company decided that aiming for perfection was more important, the people said, declining to be named because the information was not public."

Nintendo declined to comment on these claims.

Nintendo Switch 2 console was reportedly delayed so developers could "perfect the games" releasing with it / Nintendo

An expert recently told indy100 that to sustain that success, Nintendo needs to "crack on" in a key area.

George Osborn is the creator and editor of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with more than 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge.

He said: "There are questions about where it goes next. Nintendo needs a really strong first-party release slate because its consoles have almost always sold on the basis of having great first-party games to get people through the door.

"The original Switch probably wouldn't have been as successful as it was without Breath of the Wild at launch. People were ready for something new but handing them a complete reimagining of the Zelda formula was a major reason for people to buy.

"I think Nintendo might need to have a few more things up their sleeve to give people something to look forward to. DK is never as big as Mario, Metroid is never as big as Zelda.

"Nintendo has to think about how it keeps its slate strong enough, especially around Christmas. Having said that, I think they'll be actively noisily happy about how it's all gone so far."

