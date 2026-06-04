New Nintendo Switch 2 consoles releasing with replaceable battery

New Nintendo Switch 2 consoles will release with a replaceable battery in some parts of the world to comply with future regulations.

A fairly new EU (European Union) regulation called the Batteries Regulation states that from 18 February 2027, appliances with batteries must have the ability to be easily replaceable by the user at any time during the product's life cycle.

Currently the Switch 2 console has a fixed, built-in battery that cannot be easily replaced by consumers.

So to comply with this regulation, Nintendo has confirmed it is making tweaks to Switch 2 models that will be sold in EU countries.

On the Nintendo website, it said: "The regulation requires that from 18 February 2027, batteries integrated into certain appliances and sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by end-users at any time during the lifetime of the product.

"Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the regulation.

"For current products with model numbers starting with 'BEE', future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code 'OSM' visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes."

It's not yet known if Switch 2 models with replaceable batteries will be rolled out to other parts of the world at present.

Rumours have been circulating social media that a Nintendo Direct event could take place in the next few days.

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