Nintendo Switch 2 'floodgates' to open for games in 2026 claims insider

An insider says the "floodgates" will open for third-party games to release on Nintendo Switch 2, claiming there is one game that will blow people away.

There have already been a number of third-party releases on the Switch 2, including Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Outlaws and the most recent port of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, with the latter also being available on the original Switch.

"I've been saying for a while 2026 is the year the floodgates for third parties open for Switch 2, you are starting to see the prelude to this," said Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, quoting the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition announcement.

"There is one game in particular next year, that will be a wtf moment, I can't wait to see peoples reactions when it happens haha."

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit - a lot of gamers are skeptical as Kiwi Talkz did not mention what that one game is but a number commented with their hopes of what they hope the port will be.

The post has since been removed by moderators but the comments remain.

One said: "Half-Life 3."

"Bloodborne with the original resolution from PS4 and capped at 30fps," a second commented.

A third said: "Trauma Team port for Switch 2 babeh, let's go! I loved that game! I'd go nuts for a convenient way to play it without having to pull out the Wii from the closet... Assuming I even still have it."

"Baldur's Gate 3 seems pretty obvious, doesn't it?" a fourth asked.

And a fifth hoped: "Honestly if it's not GTA 6, I don't think any game would really be a 'WTF'."

