For the first time in the series' history (officially anyway), players can have Pokemon that go beyond Level 100 in Pokemon Legends: Z-A and fans can't wait, saying it's "gonna be wild".

On Thursday (6 November), more details about the game's upcoming Mega Dimensions DLC were officially revealed. More newly discovered Mega Pokemon and other Pokemon that have not previously featured are now appearing through 'hyperspace'.

Distortions appear all over Lumiose City, where Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set, with a new character called Ansha featuring alongside Hoopa, a mischief Pokemon.

Players use her power to enter the distortions and find what seems to be pockets of Lumiose City in another dimension.

Ansha bakes donuts using Pokemon berries and finding more of these berries in 'hyperspace' can make for better donuts - including the ability to temporarily level Pokemon past 100.

On a post in the Pokemon Subreddit, gamers are saying this is "gonna be wild".

One said: "Gonna be wild if they just get 50 levels of extra stats as if they were normally leveling. You'll see stats that are absolutely absurd, fights will be a fight for your life."



A second mused: "I wonder if this'll be a roguelike feature of some sort. And any levels above 100 get reset after a run or whatever."

"I wonder if this is why Pokemon that are transferred from home to Legends: Z-A can't be transferred backwards," a third commented.

A fourth commented: "Alpha Magikarp's time to shine... Nobody is expecting a Level 200 Hydro Pump to the face 😅"

And a fifth said: "Great Scott..."

Mega Dimensions DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A on Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch is scheduled for release on 10 December.



