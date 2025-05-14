A new Hogwarts Legacy trailer posted by both Warner Bros Games and Nintendo shows a side-by-side comparison of how the game runs on the new Switch 2 console compared to the original Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of a number of games that's got a Switch 2 Edition releasing day one alongside the new console on June 5.



Those who already own the game on Nintendo Switch can buy an upgrade for $10 and those that don't can buy the full Switch 2 game on release.



To show off some of the technical advancements of the Switch 2 console, and how the game runs on it, a new trailer shows a side-by-side comparison of how the game looks and performs on the Switch compared to the Switch 2.

Warner Bros Games and Nintendo have shared a trailer comparing how Hogwarts Legacy looks on the original Switch compared to the Switch 2 / Screenshot from Warner Bros Games

The trailer starts with the main character getting their first wand in a cutscene and improved textures, advanced lighting and increased details on facial animations are immediately more noticeable on the Switch 2 version.

Further gameplay scenes also show improved contrast and range in colours on the Switch 2 with scenes looking much more sharp and less foggy. A better resolution and higher frame rate are also apparent.

One key scene is where the player enters Hogsmeade. On the Switch, the player has to hold down a button before entering and wait for the area to load.

However on the Switch 2, Hogsmeade can be entered without the need for it to be loaded beforehand at all. It's already enterable.

