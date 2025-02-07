Hogwarts Legacy 2 and expansion get exciting new updates

Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the expanded edition of Hogwarts Legacy have received an exciting new updates according to a new report.



Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, a renowned gaming reporter who is one of the best connected journalists in the industry, took a deep dive into all things Warner Bros Games.

Warner Bros Discovery took a $300m hit with its gaming division in 2024, the report said, mostly due to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flopping and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions massively underperforming and the publisher is facing further issues over its leadership and the development of its Wonder Woman game.

However there may be a silver lining to the studio's struggles as a small update was provided on Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the expanded edition of Hogwarts Legacy, which was the best selling game of 2023 and has shipped more than 34m copies.

The studio behind Hogwarts Legacy is reported to be working full steam ahead on a sequel and expanded edition of the original / Warner Bros Games

Schreier reiterated that developer Avalanche "is now working on new content for Hogwarts Legacy as well as a sequel".

However there are questions as to whether a sequel will manage to faithfully capture the magic (pun intended) and interest of the original.

This has previously been publicised by Warner Bros Games before without being officially confirmed but to see it's still full steam ahead that a sequel is still in the works, as well as an expanded edition of the original, are both encouraging signs.

