New Nintendo Switch 2 model 'discovery' on company website 'debunked' - or is it?

A renowned Nintendo leaker has reposted claims a "potential" new Switch 2 model has been "discovered" on one of the company's websites but it seems to have since been debunked online.

After the original Switch launched, two other variations of it released in an upgraded OLED model and the handheld-only Switch Lite.

Like the original Switch, the Switch 2 launched with an LCD screen which raised eyebrows among some gamers but almost instantly sparked speculation there could be an OLED model later down the line.

Although the Switch 2 only launched in June 2025, those rumours started back up again after @CentroLeaks posted on X / Twitter a "new" Switch 2 product code had been spotted.

The post from @CentroLeaks said: "A potential new Switch 2 model has been discovered on Nintendo Account's website. It turns out a new product code has been added for Switch 2 called 'OSM'.

"That is not the current console as that has 'BEE' as the product code. Potential Switch 2 Lite or OLED coming sooner than expected?"

In the comments, @CentroLeaks was asked if it "could it be a second screen device for a DS-like experience" to which they replied: "No, that would be an accessory still under the BEE product code."

But this was then 'debunked' online.

Mike Odyssey saw this and posted on X / Twitter: "Sorry to break up the party but this has nothing to do with a new Switch 2 model and it is not a Switch 2 Lite.

"OSM is not a code for a model like BEE was. On-Screen Menu / On-Screen Manager OSM. In software design, an On-Screen Menu (OSM) or On-Screen Manager refers to the graphical user interface (GUI) that overlays the main experience."

But it didn't stop there.

@CentroLeaks replied to this and said: "This is incorrect. I respect your speculation but Nintendo's code explicitly lists OSM as a potential product code."

Odyssey then said: "Sorry man! I love and respect your work at CentroLeaks and I know you are not the main source of this but after checking with a couple of friends in the field, I can 100 per cent tell you this is not it. Not that a Switch Lite won't be released, I do believe it will come eventually. This just ain't it."

Either way, new Nintendo Switch 2 models are rumours at this time as nothing has been officially announced by Nintendo.

