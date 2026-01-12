Nintendo Direct and new '3D Mario' claims from 'leaker'

Claims about a Nintendo Direct and a new "3D Mario" game have been made on social media by a 'leaker'.

Last year was the first year Nintendo did not host a Direct event in February since 2018 and that seems to have been because the company was focused on unveiling the Switch 2 later in April.

But French 'leaker' BeeFun claims 2026 will see Nintendo go back to hosting a Direct in February and also claims a new "3D Mario" game will be shown.

In a translated post, BeeFun claimed on X / Twitter: "No Nintendo Direct will take place in January. However... In February, there will indeed be a huge Nintendo Direct featuring the upcoming 2026 games, including the one everyone's waiting for: a new 3D Mario."

A Direct date of 10 February was also claimed. Direct events are livestreams Nintendo hosts to share more information about upcoming games releasing on its platforms.

Renowned insider NateTheHate neither confirmed nor denied the claims, replying to a post on X / Twitter: "I have nothing to share about a Nintendo Direct at this time."`

BeeFun's claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say, with a lot being skeptical.

One said: "I wouldn't take that very seriously, at best he's just guessing because a lot of Directs take place in February, he knows as much as I do."



"Nintendo usually does do a direct in February," another agreed. "3D Mario might be a stretch though."

A third commented: "You know what? I'm willing to believe anything at this point just give me a new 3D Mario."

A fourth mocked: "BREAKING: Nintendo Direct will happen the month it happens almost every year."

And a fifth pointed out: "I'm only skeptical since the Mario Odyssey team made DK Bananza. Do we really think a 3D Mario game is ready for this year?"

Nintendo has not confirmed any details of another Direct at present and a new 3D Mario game is also unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.