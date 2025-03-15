Moment Donald Trump gets hit in the face by reporter's microphone

A video has gone viral of US President Donald Trump being hit in the face with a boom microphone by a reporter.

Trump was speaking to the media during a press huddle at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He was being asked a question about the situation in Gaza when a boom mic appeared in shot and hit him in the face.

Trump then stared at the reporter before raising his eyebrows as the question continued.

He then ignored what was being asked and said: "She's made television tonight. She just became a big star tonight, right? Did you see that?"

It comes after Trump made a speech at the Department of Justice in Washington where he continued his assault against the media, claiming those who have been biased against him have been "illegal".

He even got one of the names of the outlets he called out completely wrong.

"I believe that NBC and MSDNC [sic] who literally write 97.6 per cent bad about me are political arms of the Democrat party and, in my opinion, they're really corrupt and illegal, what they do is illegal," Trump said.

He also listed what he described as "fake news" outlets, mentioning The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

However these claims are completely baseless.

Elsewhere, Trump missed a key detail after hitting back at wine and champagne tariffs and Greenland residents shared a huge statement about their views on the President of the United States.

