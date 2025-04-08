Will Nintendo Switch 2 have achievements? Company boss gives simple one-word answer

With any new console, there's always the question if some sort of achievement or trophy system will be included and a vice president at Nintendo has given a simple, one word answer if the Switch 2 will have them or not.

In-game achievements are digital rewards that recognise a player managing to fulfil certain requirements within a game. Think Xbox's achievement and PlayStation's trophy systems. This can include, but are not limited to, the player reaching a certain part of a story, completing key challenges or finding all collectibles.

These are then showcased to other players and there are tiers to them; higher rewards are given for achievements or trophies that are usually more difficult to get.

When speaking with Polygon, vice president of player and product experience Bill Trinen was asked if achievements will be included with the Switch 2.

A Nintendo vice president game a simple one word answer when asked if the Switch 2 will have achievements / Screenshot from Nintendo

And he simply replied: "Nope."

Nintendo consoles have never had achievements and the Switch 2 will be no different - game developers can implement them in their own way though, such as Ubisoft games being tied to Ubisoft Connect.

There are in-game achievements for Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom where both games let players earn medals through the Switch app.

