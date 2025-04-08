Xbox handheld console could release sooner than you think CEO teases

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has seemingly teased a handheld console involving the company could release a lot sooner than some might think.

Spencer recently spoke with iJustine as part of Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebrations and was asked if there's "anything exciting" coming up for Xbox in 2025.

He said: "We've teased and talked about handhelds and I'm very excited because we both travel and sometimes you can't always take your console or your whole gaming desktop with you.

"But it's really about building the experience around the person and that's what really gets me excited. It's not one single device at the centre, it's not one game, it is the player - making sure all of your games are available, all of your save games, all of your entitlements are available wherever you go."

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has teased a heavily rumoured handheld console / Image by JC Olivera, Getty Images

A Xbox handheld console is understood to have been in the works for a little while after Spencer told Bloomberglast year the company is looking at "doing something" with handhelds and is actively working on an Xbox handheld prototype.

This has been rumoured to be nowhere near ready and Insider Gaming reports this is still speculated to release in 2027.

What Spencer seems to be referring to in the recent interview is an Xbox-branded handheld PC in partnership with ASUS. If that is the case, it will not be a full Xbox mobile system but a handheld PC with Xbox presence.

This has not been officially confirmed by Xbox.

