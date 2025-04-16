Nintendo Switch 2 US and Canada preorders to start very soon it's claimed

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders could go live very soon in the US and Canada, according to information shared by dataminers.

Nintendo postponed preorders of the new console in the two countries because of Donald Trump's tariffs so it could "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".

Preorders were initially due to go live on April 8 in the US and April 9 in Canada. Nintendo of America supplies both countries.

On Nintendo's website, on the Switch 2 preorder FAQ page, Nintendo said "the first batch of invitations will go out starting May 8".

Now, according to dataminers (people who dig through lots of information from game developers, usually on the backend of websites, to try and find out what could be new), US and Canada preorders through retailers could go live before that.

While the following has not been officially confirmed, one dataminer Wario64 found: "It might be nothing (like a placeholder date) but Target has their Nintendo Switch 2 console preorders on the wishlist backend as going up on April 30.

"April 30 is last day of the month, so it could mean nothing / placeholder. Just sharing what was discovered."

Another said they found "conflicting data".

billbil-kun said: "Through some US retailers, I've found conflicting data for pre-order start date of NS2 Hardware: for Switch 2 Consoles, Apr 21 or Apr 30 depending on retailer. For accessories like Switch 2 Pro controller, Apr 30."

The same user also shared what they found about preorders in Canada.



billbil-kun posted: "From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console and bundle pre-orders should start from April 23. Date subject to change."

US and Canada preorder dates have not been officially confirmed.



Elsewhere, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leaks have left gamers gushing and Bungie's Marathon reveal has gamers jumping to premature comparisons with Concord.

