Nintendo Switch 2 release date leaked by publisher

A publisher has 'revealed' a release window of the Nintendo Switch 2 in a quarterly financial report.

Nintendo officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

A Nintendo Direct event was confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console and more details about it will be shared, and a release window of 2025 was given.

French publisher Nacon, which publishes games such as Greedfall, RoboCop: Rogue City and Test Drive Unlimited, has now said it expects the Switch 2 console to launch sometime between April and September, reports IGN.

And given worldwide public experiences of being able to play the Switch 2 for the first time are running until the start of June at the earliest, this release window could be narrowed down even further to between June and September.

Nacon recently published its latest quarterly financial report.

The document said: "Business levels in the first half of 2025/26 will be supported by several positive factors, including the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, for which Nacon already has compatible games and a full range of accessories."

Nacon is the first third-party publisher to confirm on record a release window along with confirmation it will have games and accessories ready for the console.

This has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

