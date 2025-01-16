'Absolutely gorgeous': Fans react to Nintendo Switch 2 reveal

Nintendo has finally revealed the Switch 2 console and social media has been flooded with reactions.

The Switch 2 is the long-awaited successor to the Switch and it was officially revealed on January 16 after it was hit with a mountain of leaks.

Nintendo previously announced it would reveal the console before the end of March 2025 and the company has stayed true to its word.

A release video confirmed a number of key features that were previously leaked. A potential new Mario Kart game was shown on the console too.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown and a release window of 2025 was given.

And fans have been reacting to the reveal on social media.

The Balatro game account Tweeted: "More screens to play Balatro on!"

YouTuber LegacyKillaHD said: "Worst kept secret in gaming but nice to see it finally confirmed."

"LETS GOOOOO!!!" one user said.

Another said: "Nintendo supporting physical games on the Switch 2 is definitely a big W."

One user highlighted what they think is a "key failure point" from the console's design.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" another exclaimed.

One said they "love how clean the Switch 2 looks".

Another posted: "They found a name for a Nintendo console worse than Wii U."

One said it looks "absolutely bloody gorgeous".

And another posted: "It is a shame we have to wait until April to see the software for the Switch 2 but it is what it is."



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.