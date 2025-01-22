Nintendo will have work cut out keeping up with Switch 2 demand say analysts

Nintendo is going to have its work cut out to keep up with expected demand for the upcoming Switch 2 console, according to a leading analyst.

Nintendo officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

Before the reveal, there was a mountain of leaks about the console with a number of them turned out to be true.

One of the leaks among them all said Nintendo will have a "massive launch", claiming the number of consoles available when it releases will be "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017".

The leaker said: "The initial stock quantity has been finalised and the factory will plan production accordingly. I can't disclose the exact number but for the US market alone, it's roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017."

Nintendo Switch sold around 15 million units during its first year and analysts have previously predicted the company is ready to sell 20 million Switch 2 units in its first 12 months.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo but a leading analyst told GamesRadar the company shifting 20 million units is "certainly possible".



Nintendo

Dr Serkan Toto, analyst and CEO of Japanese games industry consultancy company Kantan Games, said: "There is pent-up demand especially from Nintendo hardcore users that have been waiting for such an upgrade for years now."



However another analyst doesn't think Nintendo will be looking to sell quite as many as that.

Mat Piscatella, lead at Circana Games, said: "Call it ballpark 14-17 million worldwide in calendar 2025.

"Of course, first calendar year sales are traditionally limited to the number of units that are made and where those units are sent, so we'll have to see how production is ramped up for Switch 2."

Release details, such as a sale date and retail price, have not yet been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2.

