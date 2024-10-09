A new free-to-play third-person Battle Royale game called Off the Grid from studio Gunzilla is now available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC through the Epic Games store on early access.

Set on Teardrop Island, a dystopian island that has been abandoned by three fictional tech giants, players are dropped into a reality-show like experience where they have to fight to survive in huge matches against other players.

With it being a Battle Royale game, the mechanics of it are quite similar to existing ones but it has some unique characteristics.

The early access trailer gives a vibe of The Hunger Games in the "first globally broadcast Battle Royale" but it's much more gnarly and dark.

In the Cyberpunk-themed game, humans have their limbs replaced which are "grown back by regen" and then replaced with "cybernetic combat limbs". Technicians can resuscitate players from death so they can then play again.

During matches, players can even swap out limbs which have unique abilities, both by killing opponents and finding them in crates around the map.

As it's in early access, the main mode available is a 60-player Battle Royale in teams of three.

Off the Grid is now in early access on PlayStation, Xbox and on PC through the Epic Games store / Gunzilla

The Off the Grid website revealed the game also has "an immersive 60-hour campaign" which players will take part in as Battle Royale games happen around them.

It said there's "a mind-blowing number" of customisable weapons.

Off the Grid is also integrating cryptocurrency as it lets players mint rare weapons and items as NFTs which can be traded and sold and it's built around an upcoming GUN token on Avalanche.

GUN can be earned by completing missions but as the game is in early access, there's no apparent way to buy more of it at this stage and how it will integrate into consoles.

