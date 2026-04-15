PlayStation State of Play rumoured for this week - everything we know so far

There have been claims from a number of different gaming insiders that a PlayStation State of Play could happen as soon as this week.

During State of Play events, PlayStation reveals updates on games releasing on its hardware, which usually include new trailers with updates about release dates, gameplay and content.

There has already been a State of Play this year in February when a number of updates on first and third-party titles were shared, including a God of War trilogy remake revealed to be in the works, another deep dive into Saros and a look at a new John Wick title.

And insiders NateTheHate and Alir have both claimed there could be a State of Play imminently.

NateTheHate has said he has been "hearing" this is the case and that it "sounds more third-party focused" but is not "100 per cent certain".

However Alir said: "There's a planned SoP in April which will be primarily focused on AAA third-party games ... it will be on 16 April if I'm not mistaken."

Alir added this would be on top of "the traditional SoP of the summer" which is speculated to happen in "late May / early June".

If it is a third-party State of Play, that means there would not be any updates on first-party titles such as Saros or Marvel's Wolverine. There have been a number of rumours about what could be announced if there is a third-party State of Play event though.

Could the heavily speculated remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag finally be revealed during a PlayStation State of Play event this week? / Ubisoft

The heavily speculated Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake is one of the titles that has been doing the rounds on social media, especially as rumours have been circulating online Ubisoft could finally reveal this on 16 April and it could be included as part of a State of Play.



A new Metro game is rumoured to make an appearance too although NateTheHate claims this would tie in with a speculated Xbox event instead - also on 16 April. Xbox insider Jez Corden also teased "Xbox might have a little something".

While not impossible, it's highly unlikely PlayStation and Xbox would run events on the same day if games are releasing across platforms, so perhaps just one of the claims about a State of Play or Xbox event on Thursday may come to fruition.

Looking at upcoming third-party releases, there could be news on the likes of Control: Resonant, Silent Hill Townfall or Tomb Raider games if there is a State of Play event this week - but those are nothing more than examples.

To be clear, PlayStation State of Play event for April 2026 has not been officially confirmed and this remains speculation at this time.

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