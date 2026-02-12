PlayStation State of Play LIVE: All the announcements as they happen

PlayStation is hosting a State of Play today (Thursday 12 February) when updates about first-party titles and games releasing on PS5 will be announced.

During these events, new trailers, gameplay reveals and details such as release dates are shared for upcoming titles.

This stream is one of the longest PlayStation has hosted outside of hardware reveals and there are high expectations for what could be announced online.

State of Play starts at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

Follow indy100's live blog below for all the latest State of Play news, trailers, announcements, release date reveals and more as it happens.

How can I watch PlayStation State of Play? PlayStation State of Play can be viewed on official YouTube and Twitch channels along with a broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles. You can also watch it at the embedded video above.

When is PlayStation State of Play? PlayStation State of Play will start at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT. It will last for 60+ minutes.

Hello! Hello there! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering PlayStation's State of Play stream as it happens live. I'll be building up to the stream with details of what we know so far, what could be announced and what some of the other biggest talking points are. You're already in the right place so keep it locked for all the latest on State of Play as it happens.

