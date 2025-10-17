'A horror game' - Pokemon Legends: Z-A viral moment is everyone's worst nightmare

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a horror game - at least, that's what some players online would have you think.

Now, everyone has some sort of fear of something, however big or small. For quite a lot of people, spiders are number one or very high up the list.

There's a moment captured by a streamer from Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's going viral because it's terrifying those who are afraid of the eight-legged creatures, with one social media user going as far as calling it "unironically a horror game".

Aribun was navigating her way through Pokemon Legends: Z-A when she encountered an Ariados, a bug and poison type Pokemon, hanging down from the ceiling above on its web.

She throws a Pokeball to try and catch it but didn't meant to - and then all hell breaks looks.

The capture fails and an angry Ariados then chases her.

She tries to run away from the nimble Ariados and even sends out her Charmeleon to take it on - but it runs straight past her Pokemon and continues to go after her.

Aribun posted the clip on X / Twitter with the caption: "I"M CRYINGGGGG 😭😭😭"

And a lot of people felt the same way in the comments.

One commented: "I have this video where you can just see me get super startled because I didn't notice the spider."

"Oh hell nah I think I'd yeet my controller," another commented.



One said: "ACTUAL REAL LIFE FEAR OML."

Another said: "I swear they made every Pokemon in this game carry the same level of beef Paras had in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, to come after you like you owe it rent 😂"

"As soon as it started chasing you, I faintly heard the beginning of the Guardian Battle Theme from Breath of the Wild (from my mind)! 😭😭" one commented.

And another said: "Unironically a horror game 😭 getting spotted in the Battle Zone makes me jump so bad."

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is out now on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch.



