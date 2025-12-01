Trump slammed after ‘meltdown’ over female reporter’s simple MRI question

Donald Trump has been slammed online for his ‘meltdown’ at a female reporter after being asked a simple question about releasing the results of an MRI test.

It came when Trump was asked questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday night.

Tim Walz recently called to release his MRI results after the president used a mental health slur in a long, rambling Truth Social post on Thanksgiving Day, calling the lawmaker “seriously r******.”

Taking questions onboard Air Force One, first Trump was asked by a male reporter about the fact that “Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results.”

“They were perfect, like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect,” Trump replied. “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.”

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Then, an unidentified female reporter asked: “Can you tell us what they were looking at?”

Trump responded: “For what? Releasing?”

“No, what part of the body was the MRI looking at? “ the reporter replied.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI,” Trump said. “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

The exchange was criticised online.





The Call To Activism account posted the clip and wrote: "Trump just had a FULL MELT DOWN when asked what part of his body his MRI was for - a very EASY question.

"Instead, Trump REFUSED to answer but denied it was his brain. He then said the two female journalists wouldn’t pass a cognitive test. What is Trump hiding?"

Another account wrote: "Trump claims his MRI was 'perfect' but he literally doesn’t know what part of his own body they scanned... We’re living in a parody and he’s writing the script."

One other wrote: "Again no one stands up for the female reporter...why is he president if he doesn’t know what part of the body they did an MRI on??"

Indy100 has reached out the White House for comment.

