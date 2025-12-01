GTA 6 LIVE: Viral gameplay footage leak causes chaos among fans

New GTA 6 in-development gameplay footage seems to have been shared online by a senior Rockstar Games animator and it's causing chaos across social media.

Last month, GTA 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026 as fans continue to wait for new content, such as a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Check out our indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

Gameplay footage leak causes fan chaos from GamingLeaksAndRumours What a start to the week - it seems a senior Rockstar Games animator has posted a showreel containing in-development footage of character animations they have worked on in GTA 6. The 'leak' was posted on Vimeo and seems to show motion capture for bicycle animations, animations of a female character getting on and off a truck and Ocean View can be seen in the background. It's understood GTA 6 was timestamped specifically on these sections. There was also footage shared of what they worked on in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3 among other titles too. This was spotted and posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and it's caused chaos in the comments. Elevatorisbest said: "Finally, a new GTA 6 leak that is actually real." SuicideSkwad said: "Dude labels and timestamps the first few clips specifically as GTA 6 in the description. That's pretty brutal because I feel like things like this could be under NDA." One user said: "Okay yeah some of this is absolutely for GTA 6, same mannequin placeholders we saw in the old leak." This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

