Pokemon Winds and Waves: Everything we know so far

Pokemon Winds & Waves are the Gen 10 games in the iconic Pokemon franchise, bringing a new region and loads of brand new Pokemon.



The games were first revealed during a Pokemon Presents stream in February, which proved to be a big one to tie in with Pokemon's 30th anniversary celebrations kicking off.

A reveal trailer showed off a first glimpse at what we can expect, along with details of when it will release and how it can be played.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about Pokemon Winds & Waves.

Pokemon Winds & Waves has an island setting / Game Freak & The Pokémon Company

What has been announced about Pokemon Winds & Waves?

So far, there has only been a reveal trailer for Pokemon Winds & Waves but more information can be found on the Pokemon Winds & Waves' official website.

It says: "These new titles feature an open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves that ebb and flow.

"The Pokemon that live in harmony with this region's lush environment have developed their own unique ecosystems. By visiting these islands, you're sure to open the door to a brand-new adventure that could only be found here.

"During this adventure, you'll be able to team up with all kinds of Pokemon to overcome both the difficult road ahead and even the forces of nature that block your path at times."

In the reveal trailer, two Pikachu variations are revealed, called Ms Wavychu and Mr Windychu. More about them will be revealed in due course.

There's also a look at the world Pokemon Winds & Waves is set in, with a large building that looks to be a central resort among the idyllic islands.

It seems as though Pokemon will be visible in the open-world, like in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and going up to them will initiate encounters. It looks as though there will be explorable areas underwater too, especially as the characters seem to be wearing wetsuits at all times.

Outfits for each character you can play as differ between each version too.

Brown, Pombon and Gecqua are the three starter in Pokemon Winds & Waves / Game Freak & The Pokémon Company

Who are the starter Pokemon in Pokemon Winds & Waves?



The three starter Pokemon have already been revealed.

Browt is a grass-type bean chick Pokemon which runs about energetically while photosynthesizing, using the leaves on its brow. It's lively but it can also be a bit clumsy.

Pombon is a fire-type puppy Pokemon. The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs. This Pokemon is guileless and friendly.

And Gecqua is a water-type water gecko Pokemon which launches springy balls of water from its tail. Gecqua is very intelligent and maneuvers shrewdly while putting on airs.

What is the release date for Pokemon Winds & Waves?

Pokemon Winds & Waves is currently slated for release in 2027. It will launch globally at the same time.



What can I play Pokemon Winds & Waves on?

Pokemon Winds & Waves will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

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