Pokemon Champions Nintendo Switch release date revealed

The release date for Pokemon Champions on Nintendo Switch has been revealed.

The game will release on 8 April and have Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements at launch. Pokemon Champions will also release on mobile later this year.

Pokemon Champions is a bit like Pokemon Stadium in that players will take part in the core Pokemon battling experience against both human and AI opponents.



The game will also support Pokemon HOME connectivity, meaning players can bring in some of their favorite Pokemon from previous games, including Pokemon GO.

Several Mega-Evolved Pokemon have been confirmed, including Mega Meganium, Mega Emboar and Mega Feraligatr.

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The Pokemon Champions + Starter Pack bundle will also release on 8 April on Nintendo eShop. It includes the base game and additional in‑game bonuses that support early progression.

Nintendo Switch 2 players will also be able to take advantage of enhanced visual performance through a free downloadable update on launch day.

Pokemon Champions will be the primary platform for the Video Game Championships at all Play! Pokemon Premier Events beginning with the Indianapolis Regional Championships on May 29-31, the Turin Special Championships from June 6-7, the North America International Championships from June 12-14 and the Pokemon World Championships from August 28-30.

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