PGA Tour 2K25 review: A strong round with one big bogey

Sports video games are usually thought of as high octane thrills that faithfully recapture the real-life intensity and drama felt in those sports.

While golf doesn't exactly fit into the high adrenaline category, it definitely has high levels of tension and is unique in that it's a sport where players can also just enjoy a round on an incredibly picturesque course while still aiming to get the lowest score possible.

PGA Tour 2K25, and any golf game for that matter, has the rather distinctive task of capturing both of these elements and developer HB Studios achieves this incredibly well here.

But micro transactions yet again play a hugely negative role, especially when progressing through PGA Tour 2K25 is so rewarding in itself.



PGA Tour 2K25 modes

Players can play on the official courses of the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship (EA holds the rights to the Masters) as three of 27 licensed courses and players can play these and community creations across a number of different modes using created characters or a handful of official golfers.

MyPLAYER is the main focus and has been updated with loads more customisable options, such as weight, height and a number of other features, and multiple builds can be created with one of five archetypes, which are Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper and Sculptor.

Experimenting with these archetypes is incredibly fun to experience the different strengths and weaknesses of each before settling on one that helps play to strengths and improve weaknesses in equal measure.

Upgrades can then be made to Skills and equipment the more rounds are played or the more money players spend through micro transactions - more on that later.

The PGA Tour series leads the way when it comes to giving players the best online golfing experience and PGA Tour 2K25 picks up where PGA Tour 2K23 left off.

The modes available here are pretty much the same as before but if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Especially when there are more licensed courses and more in-depth options to create stellar custom ones to be shared with the community.

Players can play locally against friends or 'ghosts' and online with friends in a private match or publicly in matchmaking modes such as Quick Play, Divot Derby, Topgolf, High Rollers and Skins.

Societies are back where players can create and run their own tournaments, daily and weekly tournaments in 2K Ranked Tour and Ranked Matchmaking in 1v1 Solo or 2v2 Duos playlists.

MyCAREER returns and this time features real life Majors for the first time in the series instead of unlicensed versions, along with loads of licensed PGA Tour events too, meaning it actually holds up in this department now when compared to EA Sports PGA Tour.

Players can choose to start MyCAREER at the very beginning in Q-School, on the Korn Ferry Tour or jumping straight into the PGA Tour, with the goal to break into the Top 70 and earn a spot in the playoffs to compete for the FedEx Cup.



Ahead of each event, there are training and pre-tournament rounds where if players do well, they earn stat boosts for that event.

There are now two options to play rounds in this mode in a shorter timeframe, which are Dynamic Rounds where a section of the course is played and Interactive Simulation where players can jump in and out of a round at any point.

These options really help to speed up progressing through smaller scale tournaments while not sacrificing any of the benefits of participating.

MyCAREER can only be played through with a created golfer though and not one of the real-life pros, these form your opponents along with generated golfers, and it's a shame to not have that option of being able to play through the PGA Tour as someone like Tiger Woods.

However with progress in MyCAREER linked to MyPLAYER, it's understandable why this has been the case.

Underneath all this runs a new Quests system where there are added challenges that can be completed to earn different rewards on a daily, weekly and seasonal basis.

Course Designer is back where players can create and share their own custom golf courses. There's loads more options on offer here compared to PGA Tour 2K23 including new tools, surfaces, objects and a new higher resolution terrain system to make those courses look all the more spectacular.

The granular level of detail to which each hole can be customised is truly astonishing and there will no doubt be more and more incredible, stunning and unique creations the more people play that will keep fans checking back for more.

indy100 played around with a tropical golf course setting with narrow fairways and tight greens with lots of trees and water around.

Playing an original picturesque 18th with the sun setting and a small crowd gathered around an intimate green cheering on a birdie attempt is something that will stick with Indy100 for a while - it was a joy seeing a vision be realised so vividly and is a mode hours and hours can be sunk into.

Clubhouse Pass is the game's version of a battle pass however the time in which players can earn and redeem these rewards does not expire.

Only one Clubhouse Pass can be active at any one time but if there are rewards missed in the first season for example, these will not be gone forever when the second season starts and the player can go back at any time to progress the first pass when they want.

This will carry on going forward and is a refreshing take on this kind of progression system, even if some rewards are locked behind the purchase of a Member's Pass which is a premium system for players to progress and unlock more rewards than those who progress without paying.

Topgolf is back in PGA Tour 2K25 which is an arcade-style game where players take it in turns to aim shots at a series of targets and attempt to score as many points as possible.

There's also a Quick Play mode if players want to practice or have a leisurely round and a Training mode where players can practice and even take lessons.

Three of the four Majors appear in PGA Tour 2K25 / Screenshot from 2K

PGA Tour 2K25 presentation

PGA Tour 2K25 is graphically far superior to its predecessor - most of the golf courses featured are picturesque in real life and that's really recaptured here.

The official courses of the US Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship are complete with licensed branding and the created ones can even exceed these levels with the perfect lighting and setting.

As seems to be the case with sports games, character models are not anything outstanding but they're solid. There are enough different character animations and reactions on the course to keep the game from feeling stale too.

Ahead of each round, it's great hearing the commentary team give insight into the course and in MyCAREER, it's useful to have those updates on who is doing what too.

Most of the commentary is great, detailed throughout and can really make a difference, such as tips to aim for a certain section of the fairway to avoid hazards or the green to get the best chance to make the all important putt.

But other parts can be quite basic, especially around the greens, where commentators just point out the obvious like a putt being 10 feet or so away or someone saying they like watching long putts.

There's nothing wrong with that but when commentary around the rest of the course is so strong, this sadly sticks out a bit.

Replays of amazing shots can be toggled at the click of a button and customised so they look even better than when you actually pulled it off.

In MyCAREER, there's a real broadcast feel of highlights of other golfers being scattered through each round.

Outfits are a big part in PGA Tour 2K25 too and there is so much variety here - players can look like they're about to play on the PGA Tour or as if they belong more on a ranch while using a putter with a fish on the end of it.

There's such a wide variety of options for players to express themselves here. Outfit items can be bought in the PGA Tour Superstore too.

EvoSwing feels great in PGA Tour 2K25 / Screenshot from 2K

PGA Tour 2K25 gameplay

Starting with the new EvoSwing mechanic, after hundreds and hundreds of rounds, it never grew old lining up the perfect shot and being able to execute it emphatically, both with Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing with the latter being vastly improved here even if the Swing Stick still feels the better of the two.

indy100 started out with the new Perfect Swing mode, designed for players to have a casual round or to get to grips with the mechanics, and worked up the difficulty ladder which was incredibly rewarding as time went on.



The difficulty can really be cranked up too for those looking for more of a challenge - the ability range is as wide as it has ever been in a golf game and really does accommodate all levels.

As before, PGA Tour 2K25 gives real-time feedback in terms of how your swing performs compared to how you initially lined it up.

It really feels more realistic than the swing mechanic used in PGA Tour 2K23 and is a brilliant upgrade.

With MyCAREER, as well as progressing on the courses themselves, players can sign contracts with different kit manufacturers spanning outfits, clubs and balls.

While the aim is to reach and win the FedEx Cup, performing interviews, beating rivals and generally chatting and responding to people is a way to boost following, which in turn increases recognition and earns more prestigious contracts and rewards along with results on the course.

Players can also choose to answer interviews in a certain way, making them look like a real hotshot or have a more cool and calm approach through bold, reserved or composed personalities.

In MyPLAYER, attributes can be levelled up the more rounds that are played and the overhauled Skills system feels great too.

indy100 could really feel the incremental gains from levelling up the five different shot types, which are Tee, Approach, Recovery, Bunker and Green.

Upgrading equipment, which is newly introduced in PGA Tour 2K25, is very straightforward and nowhere near as fiddly as first feared. This can primarily be upgraded through playing more rounds with the equipment and using Level Up Tokens.

However it's time to address the elephant in the room - this is where dreaded micro transactions come in as VC (virtual currency) has to be used to upgrade attributes, even if you have attribute points in the bank, and while VC can be earned by playing the game, it can also be purchased with real money. Level Up Tokens to upgrade equipment can be purchased using VC too.

Those that want to buy a head start a can do just that - golfers created in MyPLAYER already have attribute points available taking their overall rating to 85 from 65 but these can only be unlocked by spending VC.

VC can also be used to buy more cosmetic items, which indy100 doesn't have an issue with, but in terms of gameplay, these kind of transactions are sadly commonplace in modern sports games (and won't be going anywhere anytime soon) where players can spend real life money to get the edge over competitors by being able to boost stats and upgrade equipment more quickly.

This is the glaring gripe indy100 has with PGA Tour 2K25, especially when similarly to the Skills system, improving equipment successfully feels as though it really helps to improve performance and make a difference.

That's key as it's not just an upgrade mechanism for the sake of it and those who pay more will get an edge in online competitions with their MyPLAYER, which is such an integral part of this game.

In the case of attributes, already having the necessary points but having to earn enough VC to unlock them which can just be bought outright doesn't feel right at all.

With MyPLAYER being tied to MyCAREER, that also means players can buy an edge when it comes to this mode as well and career modes in any sports game are at their best when working up the ladder and developing, not just starting out as the best already.

These micro transactions will rob some of the satisfying progression in MyCAREER and other game modes, of earning progression by nailing extraordinary shots with inferior equipment and stats both in MyCAREER and online, winning silverware or overachieving against the odds.

Although it can take quite some time to earn VC through gameplay (something which has been addressed in a patch that's already live ahead of early access), that's when PGA Tour 2K25 is at its best.

Equipment progression (pictured) and attributes can sadly be upgraded with real money through dreaded micro transactions / Screenshot from 2K

Verdict

indy100 is completely conflicted when weighing up PGA Tour 2K25.

It's a great golf game with satisfying gameplay that not only captures the PGA Tour and three of the four Majors successfully but prides itself in giving players the best online golf experience and also being able to pick up and just have a casual round.



Feeling progress being made by playing more and upgrading skills and equipment organically, which in turn improves round performances and makes a notable difference to scores out on the course, is incredibly enjoyable.

But dreaded micro transactions will rob some players of key elements of that fun progression loop and it will give some an unfair edge, especially in its early days.

7/10



