Nintendo's president surprisingly confirmed huge Switch 2 rumour

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has surprisingly confirmed a rumour that was flying around about the Switch 2 console.

Dataminers have been tracking down shipping information from one of Nintendo's manufacturing partners over the past year or so, according to Gameranx.

These dataminers managed to triangulate and trace the Switch 2 being mass manufactured in November 2024 and onwards.

While the data that's usually mined in this scenario is months old, meaning mass manufacturing may have actually started months ago, Furukawa was asked about this during a Nintendo earnings report and he actually confirmed it.

Nintendo's president confirmed manufacturing for the Switch 2 has increased drastically / Nintendo

Furukawa said: "We are unable to provide detailed information on the breakdown of inventory but as of the end of this third quarter, inventory has increased primarily due to preparations for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

"The current Nintendo Switch related inventory has decreased since the end of the previous fiscal year (end of March 2024) and it is at an appropriate level. We are not holding excess inventory.

"Additionally, we hope to be able to discuss first-fiscal-year shipments of Nintendo Switch 2 when we announce our financial results for the current fiscal year and disclose our financial forecast for the next fiscal year."

Elsewhere in the world of Switch 2, it seems a patent has all but confirmed a key feature for the console's Joy-Cons and did a new Super Smash Bros game get announced for the new console?

