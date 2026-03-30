First PS Plus Essential free game of April has been leaked

The main monthly free game for April 2026 that will be available to all PS Plus subscribers appears to have been leaked online.

Every month, all PS Plus subscribers get access to a handful of free games which they have a month to redeem before the next batch becomes available. Once they're redeemed, as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription, they can download and play them whenever they want.

And renowned leaker Bilibil-kun claims the big free game for April is Lords of the Fallen, a Soulslike third-person action role-playing game that released in 2023. It's a successor to the 2014 game with the same name.

Bilibil-kun adds the game should be officially confirmed on 1 April, along with the other free games that will be announced, with the game becoming available to download on 7 April.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "At this point a Billbil-kun leak is basically an early announcement."

A second commented: "As someone who loved this game and got the platinum, don't do the platinum. Just don't."

"What is with all these positive comments about Lords of the Fallen of all games," a third added.

A fourth mused: "Pretty solid Soulslike."

But a fifth countered: "Completed it, because there were not many other Soulslikes at that time, but even with all the improvements it's still mid, janky as f*** and there are literally only five different enemies in the entire game."

To be clear, the PS Plus free monthly games for April 2026 have not yet been officially revealed.

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