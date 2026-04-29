PlayStation '30-day online license check' claims finally worked out

It seems as though claims PlayStation and Sony introduced a controversial new DRM (Digital Rights Management) measure have finally been figured out.

When purchasing a game on the PS Store, players buy a digital license to download, install and play a game. Instead of having a physical disc, this game is tied to the player's account and can be downloaded any time on consoles.

There have been widespread claims that with new purchases from March 2026, players have to connect their account to the internet every 30 days or else they will lose access to games they have purchased digitally - even if they have paid full price for the license of a game, downloaded it and want to continue playing offline.

But there have since been a number of posts on social media from users explaining that PlayStation may actually just be stopping license exploits with temporary DRMs.

According to a number of different players who have tested it out, it appears PlayStation has introduced a temporary 14-day DRM with it turning into a permanent one after that once an active internet connection has been established or the user logs in to their account.

That means after a 14-day refund period, digital PlayStation games switch to a permanent license when the user signs in. PlayStation's terms of sale say digital games and DLC can be refunded within 14 days of purchase as long as the content has not started downloading or streaming.

Users have reported they were not able to run digital games within the first 14 days of purchase without an internet connection - but from day 15 onwards, users are able to run these digital games without the need for an internet connection after the user has signed in to basically check them in.

Sony is accused of including a new 30-day online license check for digital purchases through the PS Store / Sony Interactive Entertainment

When a digital game is bought through the PlayStation store, it's understood a temporary 30-day license is given for offline play, which is why the countdown timers have been seen.

This then turns into a permanent license free from any future check-ins from day 15 of owning the license and after, once the refund window has shut - but players have to connect to the internet or log in for this switch to happen.

Players that do not connect to the internet or log in within the 30 days of that temporary license means the game cannot be played offline - but the license is not completely lost. Players just need to log in or connect to the internet once to verify it and then they can carry on playing the game offline indefinitely after this.

It seems this measure has been introduced to stop players from pirating a permanent license which allows them to refund the game yet still carry on accessing it as if they had not refunded it. That's because previously, players were issued a permanent offline license from the time of purchase.

Indy100 has contacted Sony Interactive Entertainment for comment.



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