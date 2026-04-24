PS6 price 'revealed' - and it's not as bad as you might think

PS6 technical details 'revealed' - and they actually sound next-gen

PS6 to have feature everyone will love claims leaker

A renowned insider claims the PS6 could retail at a much lower price than you might initially think.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

Sony is raising the price of some of its PlayStation hardware starting 2 April, bumping up the prices of the base PS5, PS5 digital edition, PS5 Pro and PS Portal. The company cited "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" as the reason for this.

But renowned leaker KeplerL2 claims the PS6 being priced at $699 "is still possible".

On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "My current BOM (bill of materials) estimate for PS6 is ~$760, so I would say $699 is still possible with a reasonable subsidy.

"The question is if Sony will even bother now that Xbox is not direct competition anymore."

KeplerL2 added this would be for a console with "1TB Gen5 SSD and no disc drive".

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say on the comments.

One said: "The current price of the PS5 (or well, in a week or two) is $650. $110 more ONLY? With RAM as is? This is absolutely outdated and / or wrong."

A second agreed: "Not if it comes out next year lol. I'm guessing it will probably be 900-1000."

A third commented: "Trying to estimate the price today for a console that isn't coming out until at least holiday 2027 is just... Stupid. Memory and storage prices are so volatile right now and we have no idea what direction the AI boom is going to head in the next year. It's literally impossible to know right now."

"Pretty soon they're going to have upgrade payment plans like cell phones lol," a fourth said.

And a fifth posted: "Some things to consider. Using a 1TB SSD in the PS6 and probably selling at a small loss are ways to sell the PS6 at a competitive price compared to the upcoming $900 PS5 Pro price. The upcoming increased PS5 and PS5 Pro prices are probably sold at break even or at a small profit. Sony has traditionally sold consoles at a loss at the start of the generation. Both PS4 and PS5 launched within $100 of their BOM.

"With today's BOM estimate (which could change), that means a PS6 launch price at $700 to $900 depending on how much loss if any Sony wants to take."

To be clear, the PS6 and its price have not been officially confirmed by Sony at the time of writing.

Indy100 has contacted PlayStation for clarification

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.