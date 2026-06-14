‘Poetic justice’: Rainbow appears as Trump’s name is removed from Kennedy Center

It was back in December that US president Donald Trump's name was controversially added to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, with his press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying at the time that the centre’s board had “voted unanimously” for the rebrand “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done last year in saving the building”.

However, last month saw a federal judge block the 79-year-old from renaming the center, with district judge Christopher Cooper noting that Congress made it “crystal clear” that it is to be named after the former president and “cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial” based on a “unilateral say-so” from a board appointed by Trump.

And when work began to remove Trump’s name from the building this week, a double rainbow was seen in the sky, delighting X/Twitter users who have interpreted the moment as a “poetic justice”:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson tweeted: “If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz said: “Now all we need is a thunderstorm at the UFC fight on the White House lawn”:

“Even Mother Nature approves of his name being removed,” one user responded:

And another said it “can’t be a coincidence”:

The removal of Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center isn’t the only sign-related defeat for the president this week, as a US district judge ordered his administration to restore history or science-related materials taken from public monuments.

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