PS6 LIVE: Latest PlayStation 6 release date, price and Sony news

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki shared an update on the next-generation PlayStation as anticipation builds around the PS6 release date and price.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been 'leaked' by a renowned hardware insider.

Sony confirmed huge free updates are coming to PlayStation games that run on base PS5 consoles to upscale image quality, making them look much more clear and sharp.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

Sony official update on PS6 release date and price Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS5 gets major graphics update from Sony ahead of GTA 6 release - and it looks amazing AI upscaling is coming to PlayStation games on base PS5 consoles Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony has confirmed huge free updates are coming to PlayStation games that run on base PS5 consoles to upscale image quality, making them look much more clear and sharp. PS5 Pro consoles have PSSR, which stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. It's an AI library that analyses game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them. Now QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) has been announced by Sony for base PS5 consoles. Although it's not as powerful as PSSR, it means people who own a base PS5 console can enjoy the benefits of similar technology which makes the games they play look much better. Read the full story here.

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