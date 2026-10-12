It's an internet rumour as old as time - that certain A-listers are banned from purchasing Ferraris because the brand, well, allegedly doesn't like their reputation.

Ok so it's never technically been proven, but it's a conversation that has been reignited after Kim Kardashian began dating Ferrari Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton this year.

And, given that she's been following her new man around the world and attended a number of Grand Prix, she's been spotted sporting the iconic car brand's logo in photos and clips a number of times - whether next to signage, or watching on in a branded headset.

However, she hasn't publicly been seen in one of their cars since around 2011 during her marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, after they allegedly received one as a wedding gift.

So, is Kim Kardashian really blacklisted from Ferrari?

Well, it depends what you mean by that.

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There's absolutely nothing to suggest that the businesswoman couldn't go and purchase one of the high-end cars for herself - however, a Ferrari spokesperson revealed to Spanish newspaper Marca back in 2022 that there are certain cars that are off-limits to certain people.

It's thought that includes exclusive models or limited edition releases.

"Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions", the report notes, insisting that they don't "veto" customers entirely.

It's not known how Kardashian ended up under special conditions, but the car maker does have conditions for its owners, including selling within the first year of purchase, or making excessive modifications.

Given that her new beau is currently driving for Ferrari (and has secured one win this season), we'd argue that there couldn't be a better time to spot Kimmy K riding around in an F80.

Indy100 has reached out to Kardashian for comment

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