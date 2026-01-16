Everything we know about the rare Pokemon cards stolen in New York City

Rare and extremely valuable Pokemon cards have been stolen from The Poke Court in New York City and the worth of some of them is astronomical.

During the start-up's first ever community event, where people in the Pokemon community had gathered to create covers for their favourite cards on Wednesday (14 January), at around 6.45pm local time three people robbed the store.

Viral CCTV videos appear to capture the moment what seem to be firearms were waved at people in the store while the robbery took place, with a glass cabinet being broken into with a hammer and extremely valuable 'slabs' being taken.

Slabs are protective cases for graded cards that preserve their condition and verify their authenticity.

No-one was hurt during the robbery and NYPD continues to investigate the incident.

Courtney Chin, founder of The Poke Court, told NBC New York around $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The Poke Court has since put up a Highlight on Instagram of some of the most valuable cards taken.

These are cards and values from the company's Highlight, according to pricecharter.com:

Treecko holo, EX Team Rocket Returns, Grade 8 - $3,591.95

Mudkip holo, EX Team Rocket Returns, Grade 8 - $4,494.00

Charizard holo, first edition, ungraded - $5,197.26 (to note, data was not available for the card's Grade of 5)

Pikachu holo, EX Holon Phantoms, ungraded - $1,613.33 (to note, data was not available for the card's Grade of 6)

Charizard holo, Mysterious Mountains, Grade 10 - $23,000.00

Ho-oh holo, Pokemon Skyridge, Grade 9 - $3,950.00

M Charizard EX holo, Pokemon Generations, Grade 10 - $2,437.19

Two Graded packs were stolen too: a Grade 8 XY Double Crisis Foil Pack - Groudon and a Grade 8 EX Legend Maker Foil Pack - Arcanine.

At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

