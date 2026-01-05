Rockstar Games may have released Red Dead Redemption 2 more than seven years ago but it still continues to surprise players as they uncover new features.

The latest is a mystery of a spider web that has completely stumped gamers who are eagerly trying to work out what it's all about.

Rockstar is renowned for including loads of brilliant mysteries in its games - think the Bigfoot sightings in Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5, UFOs appearing in-game and, of course, do you know Gavin?

And a YouTuber called Strange Man has posted a video about a new one which loads of gamers are trying to get to the bottom of. He's been posting a series of videos which start by showing a strange spider symbol on a telegraph pole.

When the exact symbol is overlaid on the in-game map, it leads to the locations of eight different spider webs which can be seen high up on more poles.

Each web has feathers on it that can be shot down, as if birds have been captured by the webs.

In the middle of where the spider symbol overlays the map is a central web - and it's absolutely massive.

Strange Man says it leads players to a telegraph pole north from that location which tells players to travel five poles to the west. This one then tells players to travel north west to the Fort Wallace guitars.

But this is where players are stuck and there are all sorts of theories about what it could be, what it could mean and what the next piece of the puzzle is.

Following the guitars, Strange Man notes there is one guitar that points West and another that points to the top of a tower at Fort Wallace.

It appears from that vantage point where there is a US flag, Fort Wallace and the nearby river look like a guitar symbol. Dodd's Bluff is visible from the tower and the guitar pointing west goes to that location.

It already contains the secret that two people killed each other over gold and there's a gold nugget on the table that can be taken but Strange Man says "this can't be the 'reward' for our mystery, there's clearly something we're missing".

The YouTuber said Dodd's Bluff could be a bluff itself. He also noted that five of the aforementioned feathers that can be shot down are white and three are red, which could hint at Eagle Flies' mission appearances.

One of those missions, King's Son, takes place in Fort Wallace and Strange Man speculates it might have something to do with that and is "curious" to see what's next.

The mystery continues. Strange Man put the video together and @SynthPotato on X / Twitter said Pariah87, u/FL4VA-01 and goldenplaysterraria were the first people to discover it.

