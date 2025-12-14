Red Dead Redemption 2 mod featuring helpful gameplay feature revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most celebrated games of all time, with beautiful design and one of the most immersive in-game worlds ever seen. However, it looks like people are still finding ways of ‘improving’ the near-flawless release years on.

A series of new mods have been released which see gamers build on the Rockstar modern classic from 2018. One recent one featured a "new mechanic" which added more depth to NPCs in an unexpected way.

Now, another has been revealed which adds a simple but very effective feature to gameplay.

Modder Virumaandi posted a new mod, which is free to download on Nexusmods , which allows players to actually see how far away they are from any location when they set a waypoint.

Using the mod, which is titled Waypoint Distance, players can set a waypoint and see how much distance they have left to cover before reaching their chosen destination under the mini-map.

Rockstar Games

Of course, one of the joys of Red Dead Redemption 2 is taking time to explore the incredible landscapes within the game, rather than jumping from one location to another as soon as possible – but it’s an undoubtedly useful tool many gamers may wish to take advantage of.

It comes after another Red Dead Redemption 2 mod showing off a "new mechanic" went viral.

A Twitch and YouTube creator known as Blurbs, who was an "ex-software engineer" according to his X / Twitter bio, created a mod where if he kills an NPC in the game, he is forced to watch flashbacks of their life for a "maximum guilt trip".

A viral video shows Blurbs killing NPCs in the game before it cuts to scenes of them as a baby, enjoying life with their dog or sat on a boat in the middle of the lake.

Meanwhile, a reputable insider recently gave an encouraging update on the rumoured next gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2. Read more here .

