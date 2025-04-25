Resident Evil 9 cheekily 'teased' by Capcom in new video

Fans are convinced Capcom cheekily teased Resident Evil 9 in a thank you video to fans for the success of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Capcom posted a video on its X / Twitter feed from the Resident Evil 4 Remake team, thanking fans for their support.

The amusing video starts with Ada ringing a bell before showing a bewildered Leon, the main character in Resident Evil 4, looking at zombies walking past him with party hats on.

A message comes up saying "celebrating 10 million players" along with an end message of "thank you for playing" on crossroad signs.

It's this crossroad sign that's sparked speculation.

When turned 90 degrees clockwise, it appears to show 'IX', the Roman numeral for the number nine. This also fits in with the style for the past two Resident Evil games, which are fully titled Resident Evil VII: Biohazard and Resident Evil VIII: Village.

This has convinced a number of social media users it's a hint from Capcom about Resident Evil 9. Others have speculated it could mean Leon is returning as the main protagonist in the upcoming game.

Koshi Nakanishi, a director at Capcom, confirmed a "new" game in the series is being worked on in July last year but that's all at the moment.

Resident Evil 9 itself has not yet been officially confirmed by Capcom.



Elsewhere, the developers of Cronos: The New Dawn have said it is a "different pizza" to other survival horror games and a leaker claimed Resident Evil 9 was "pushed back" after saying the game was delayed internally.

